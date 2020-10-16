PS5 Won't Record Voice Chats Secretly With The New Party Chat System; Details Here

Sony has released a new system update for the PlayStation 4 which introduces a number of changes to the console, including the addition of new avatars, updated parental controls system, improved two-step verification and more. Of the many features available, one of the biggest highlights of the new firmware is a system which unifies the Messages and Party feature.

While the update brings a lot of intriguing features, not every change is well received by the console owners. A number of users have been concerned about a warning that pops up on the Quick Menu page after updating the latest firmware. The message reads, "Voice chats may be recorded for moderation. By joining, you agree to being recorded."

Also Read | PS5 Delayed: PlayStation 5 Pre-orders May Not Arrive On The Day Of Release

PS5 Party Chat system

The Party Chat alerts users that they may be recorded for moderation purposes which is obviously concerning for the console owners. However, it was soon confirmed that the Chat feature doesn't exactly apply to the PS4 owners, but the PlayStation 5. And while it is concerning for those looking to purchase the PS5, Sony has finally confirmed on its Twitter handle that the company does not record any party chats of users. In fact, it is the other users who can record these conversations and send them to the company for moderation.

Also Read | PS5 Teardown: Next-gen Console's 'Liquid Metal' Cooling Explained

Hello! The notification advises you that other users may be recording your voice conversation. We do no record party chats. ^PS — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) October 14, 2020

This means that the feature will be available on the PS5 console at launch and will allow users to record the chats and send them to Sony for review.

PS5 release date

The PS5 release date has been revealed by Sony. The next-gen gaming console will first arrive in North America, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and South Korea regions on November 12, 2020. The rest of the world will be able to claim the PS5 starting November 19, 2020.

Also Read | PS5 Trademark Held By Hitesh Aswani In India: What This Means For PS5 Launch In India?

PS5 pre order

Sony has currently stopped accepting direct pre-orders on its website; however, fans are now awaiting the third wave of PS5 pre-orders which may soon go live. Sony is yet to offer details on when we can expect the next allotment; however, it is believed that it could be much bigger than the earlier two.

Also Read | Does PS5 Have Quick Resume? What Is Quick Resume Feature Of Xbox? Read

Image credits: Sony