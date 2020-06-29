PUBG Mobile Livik Map To Bring Two New Firearms And Support 40-player Matches

PUBG Mobile launched a reworked Mad Miramar Map for its popular battle royale game which was much appreciated by fans. The company has now released a new map called Livik that is exclusive only to the mobile version of the game.

The new Livik map offers a number of different sceneries that are not seen in any of the previous maps rolled out by Tencent. This features several new landmarks and themes along with changes to the terrain. There is a waterfall around the Livik that will offer unique interactions with the user. This is unlike anything fans have seen on the earlier maps.

Livik map release date

The Livik map has been rolled out for players on the PUBG Mobile beta version, however, there are currently no details surrounding a global release. However, the company has recently confirmed that the Livik map will be released along with the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

Introducing... Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️



We can't wait for you to experience Livik in it's full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

The new map measures two kilometres by two kilometres and has been designed to allow PUBG Mobile players to participate in short 15-minute matches. While developers have already confirmed that the new Livik map will feature a Nordic-inspired terrain and will only allow up to 40 players per game, it is now learnt that the map will also come with a bunch of new firearms that will aim to provide an enhanced short combat experience for players during the fast-paced fights. A P90 submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode and the MK12 burst sniper rifle will be the first two weapons that players can obtain on the map.

The company also released a statement on its official blog stating that the feature of the new waterfall is the real physical impact of the water flow. The post added that users might also get washed away due to the rapid water pressure when they are standing on the top of the waterfall. It further added that players will also have the ability to prepare with a bunch of new surprise tactics, which includes launching a motorboat from the top of a waterfall to the water that is below on an unsuspecting team.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile