PUBG PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 Schedule Details, Day 2 Match 4 Standings & More

PMPL Scrims South Asia 2020 has begun and teams from several parts of South Asian subcontinent are participating in it. The PUBG Mobile's Esports started PMPL 2020 Scrims from March 25, 2020. Since then, the PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUE has completed 2 days with incredible March lineups. Today the matchday 3 will start, and avid games and PUBG mobile lovers are all set to view their favourite teams take big kills and impossible headshots.

PMPL 2020 schedule South Asia Scrims Day 3

PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 will also be following the similar game format from Day 1 and Day 2. Day 3 of PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League) i.e March 27 will begin at exactly 5:30 PM with four matches in the line. Twenty teams will be playing against each other to win as many points as possible (1 kill = 1 point).

PMPL 2020 Matches on Day 3:

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Miramar

Miramar Match 3: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 4: Erangel

PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims participating team names

TSM | Entity Marcos Gaming Team Hype Celtz Soul Team Tamilas INES VSG Crawlers SynerGE MegaStars JyanMaara UMExRxN IND Orange Rock DeadEyes Guy Fnatic Powerhouse GodLike Team Xtreme ElementriX

PMPL 2020 Standings Day 2 Match 4

PMPL 2020 SA Scrims Day 2 Match 4 Overall Standings

Top 5 Players in PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims till Day 2 Match 4

Source ~ PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube

