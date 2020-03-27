PUBG PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 Schedule Details, Day 2 Match 4 Standings & More

PMPL Scrims South Asia 2020 has begun and teams from several parts of South Asian subcontinent are participating in it. The PUBG Mobile's Esports started PMPL 2020 Scrims from March 25, 2020. Since then, the PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUE has completed 2 days with incredible March lineups. Today the matchday 3 will start, and avid games and PUBG mobile lovers are all set to view their favourite teams take big kills and impossible headshots.
PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 will also be following the similar game format from Day 1 and Day 2. Day 3 of PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League) i.e March 27 will begin at exactly 5:30 PM with four matches in the line. Twenty teams will be playing against each other to win as many points as possible (1 kill = 1 point).
#PMPL South Asia Scims Day 1 is here! Top 20 Squads from South Asia will compete with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000 & to keep you all entertained!— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 25, 2020
Matches:
Match 1: Erangel
Match 2: Miramar
Match 3: Sanhok
Match 4: Erangel
Prizepool:
1st- 700$
2nd- 200$
3rd- 100$ pic.twitter.com/VOBOotlOpA
