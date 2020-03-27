The Debate
PUBG PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 Schedule Details, Day 2 Match 4 Standings & More

Gaming

PMPL 2020 Day 3 will start today evening. Know details about the schedules, matches, teams and Day 2 Match 4 standings of the teams. Read more to find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
pmpl 2020

PMPL Scrims South Asia 2020 has begun and teams from several parts of South Asian subcontinent are participating in it. The PUBG Mobile's Esports started PMPL 2020 Scrims from March 25, 2020. Since then, the PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUE has completed 2 days with incredible March lineups. Today the matchday 3 will start, and avid games and PUBG mobile lovers are all set to view their favourite teams take big kills and impossible headshots. 

PMPL 2020 schedule South Asia Scrims Day 3

PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 will also be following the similar game format from Day 1 and Day 2. Day 3 of PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League) i.e March 27 will begin at exactly 5:30 PM with four matches in the line. Twenty teams will be playing against each other to win as many points as possible (1 kill = 1 point). 

PMPL 2020 Matches on Day 3:

  • Match 1: Erangel
  • Match 2: Miramar
  • Match 3: Sanhok
  • Match 4: Erangel

PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims participating team names

  1. TSM | Entity
  2. Marcos Gaming
  3. Team Hype
  4. Celtz
  5. Soul
  6. Team Tamilas
  7. INES
  8. VSG Crawlers
  9. SynerGE
  10. MegaStars
  11. JyanMaara
  12. UMExRxN
  13. IND
  14. Orange Rock
  15. DeadEyes Guy
  16. Fnatic
  17. Powerhouse
  18. GodLike
  19. Team Xtreme
  20. ElementriX

PMPL 2020 Standings Day 2 Match 4

PMPL 2020 SA Scrims Day 2 Match 4 Overall Standings

Top 5 Players in PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims till Day 2 Match 4

Source ~ PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube

