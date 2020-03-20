The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Schedule, Teams And How To Watch Live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia is here. Read on to know about the different teams competing in the event, schedule, event format, prizes, and live stream.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia

­­The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia has been scheduled to kick off from March 19 and will run through April 5. A total of twenty teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh will be coming together to compete for the $200,000 prize pool and the available top five spots in the PUBG Mobile World League.

Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12

PMPL South Asia 2020 teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D

Group E

TSM | Entity

 Soul

SynerGE

IND

Powerhouse

Marcos Gaming

Team Tamilas

MegaStars

Orange Rock

GodLike

Team Hype

INES

JyanMaara

DeadEyes Guy

Team Xtreme

Celtz

 VSG Crawlers

UMExRxN

 Fnatic

ElementriX

Also Read | Death Replay Feature On PUBG Mobile: How To Enable Death Replay Or Death Cam In PUBG?

PUBG Mobile Pro League schedule and format

The PUBG Mobile Pro League tournament has already started and will be spread over three weeks of League play. Every week, the event will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with five matches set for each day. Every individual team will get to participate in 16 matches during a week with 48 overall matches.

Thursday: A total of four matches will take place between A vs B vs C vs D and 1 match between A vs C vs D vs E.

Friday: A total of three matches will take place between A vs C vs D vs E and 2 matches between B vs C vs D vs E.

Saturday: A total of two matches will take place between B vs C vs D vs E and 3 matches between A vs B vs C vs E.

Sunday: Only one match will take place between A vs B vs C vs E and 4 matches between A vs B vs D vs E.

Also Read | MidasBuy India: What Is MidasBuy & How PUBG Players Can Get The Cheapest UCs Here?

 

PMPL South Asia Prize Pool

The $200,000 prize money will be split in the following manner

  • First - $10,000
  • Second - $8,000
  • Third - $6,000
  • Fourth - $4,000
  • Fifth - $3,500
  • Sixth - $3,500
  • Seventh - $2,000
  • Eighth - $2,000
  • Ninth to 12th - $1,500
  • 13th to 16th - $1,250
  • 17th to 20th - $1,000

How to watch PMPL South Asia online?

The tournament will be held online and all the matches will be available for streaming on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali languages. It will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Where Is The Amusement Park In PUBG Mobile And How To Locate It On The Map?

Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE