PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Schedule, Teams And How To Watch Live

The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia has been scheduled to kick off from March 19 and will run through April 5. A total of twenty teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh will be coming together to compete for the $200,000 prize pool and the available top five spots in the PUBG Mobile World League.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|
Group E
|
TSM | Entity
|Soul
|
SynerGE
|
IND
|
Powerhouse
|
Marcos Gaming
|
Team Tamilas
|
MegaStars
|
Orange Rock
|
GodLike
|
Team Hype
|
INES
|
JyanMaara
|
DeadEyes Guy
|
Team Xtreme
|
Celtz
|VSG Crawlers
|
UMExRxN
|Fnatic
|
ElementriX
The PUBG Mobile Pro League tournament has already started and will be spread over three weeks of League play. Every week, the event will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with five matches set for each day. Every individual team will get to participate in 16 matches during a week with 48 overall matches.
Thursday: A total of four matches will take place between A vs B vs C vs D and 1 match between A vs C vs D vs E.
Friday: A total of three matches will take place between A vs C vs D vs E and 2 matches between B vs C vs D vs E.
Saturday: A total of two matches will take place between B vs C vs D vs E and 3 matches between A vs B vs C vs E.
Sunday: Only one match will take place between A vs B vs C vs E and 4 matches between A vs B vs D vs E.
The $200,000 prize money will be split in the following manner
The tournament will be held online and all the matches will be available for streaming on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali languages. It will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
