PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Schedule, Teams And How To Watch Live

­­The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia has been scheduled to kick off from March 19 and will run through April 5. A total of twenty teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh will be coming together to compete for the $200,000 prize pool and the available top five spots in the PUBG Mobile World League.

PMPL South Asia 2020 teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E TSM | Entity Soul SynerGE IND Powerhouse Marcos Gaming Team Tamilas MegaStars Orange Rock GodLike Team Hype INES JyanMaara DeadEyes Guy Team Xtreme Celtz VSG Crawlers UMExRxN Fnatic ElementriX

PUBG Mobile Pro League schedule and format

The PUBG Mobile Pro League tournament has already started and will be spread over three weeks of League play. Every week, the event will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with five matches set for each day. Every individual team will get to participate in 16 matches during a week with 48 overall matches.

Thursday: A total of four matches will take place between A vs B vs C vs D and 1 match between A vs C vs D vs E.

Friday: A total of three matches will take place between A vs C vs D vs E and 2 matches between B vs C vs D vs E.

Saturday: A total of two matches will take place between B vs C vs D vs E and 3 matches between A vs B vs C vs E.

Sunday: Only one match will take place between A vs B vs C vs E and 4 matches between A vs B vs D vs E.

PMPL South Asia Prize Pool

The $200,000 prize money will be split in the following manner

First - $10,000

Second - $8,000

Third - $6,000

Fourth - $4,000

Fifth - $3,500

Sixth - $3,500

Seventh - $2,000

Eighth - $2,000

Ninth to 12th - $1,500

13th to 16th - $1,250

17th to 20th - $1,000

How to watch PMPL South Asia online?

The tournament will be held online and all the matches will be available for streaming on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali languages. It will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports