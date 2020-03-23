PUBG PMPL Schedule Of Day 3, Timings And Standings Of Each Teams From A To E

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 started in India on March 19th, 2020 with the title 'Run For Survival.' The PUBG PMPL, this year, has 20 elite squad, including 15 qualified teams and 5 invited teams. These teams are divided into five groups: A, B, C, D, & E. The tournament was scheduled to be held for three weeks, with four matchdays per week and five matches per day.

PUBG PMPL 2020 matches are going to take place in four familiar maps including Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi during the tournament. Only one winner will get the trophy in the three-week-long event lasting from March 19th to April 5th, However, due to the Janta Curfew, there are now few changes in the decided schedule. Here is everything you need to know about the changed PMPL schedule, prize, latest standings, and more.

What is PMPL 2020 Prize Money?

The total PMPL prize money of this tournament is $200,000 divided for 20 standings. The E-sports event will also provide weekly prize money of $2,000 for the team with the highest points and $500 to the MVP of the week. The ultimate winner of the event gets $10,000 and the runner-up will get $8,000.

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE online tournaments will come in 10 regional languages for Indian gamers

PMPL schedule

PMPL India 2020 lasts three weeks from March 19th to April 5th. The 20 teams will compete 4 days per week and fans can watch 5 matches per day from Thursday to Sunday. However, due to the announcement of Janta Curfew in India, the matches that were supposed to be held on March 21 and 22 have been postponed to March 23 and 24 respectively. Each matchday lasts from 5.30 p.m. to around 9.30 p.m.

PMPL Schedule For Day 3 Week One March 23, 2020

A total of two matches will take place between B vs C vs D vs E and 3 matches between A vs B vs C vs E.

PMPL Schedule For Day 4 Week One March 24, 2020

Only one match will take place between A vs B vs C vs E and 4 matches between A vs B vs D vs E.

PMPL Standings in Week 1 day 1 (Overall PMPL standings for Day 1)

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia schedule, teams and how to watch live

PMPL standings for Week 1 Day 2

Standings after Day 2 of Week 1. Lots to come, lots to change.



This weekend will be insane!#pubgm #pmpl #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/T9ufNbn5zF — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) March 20, 2020

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.16.0 is out: New features and how to update

All Groups from A to E

Also Read | PUBG Mobile tournament postponed in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

Source: PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube

Also Read | PUBG PC requirements: The minimum and recommended system requirements