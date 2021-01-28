Pokemon Go Articuno: How To Catch Articuno? A Step By Step Guide

Articuno comes under the legendary Pokemon category and you’ll be able to find it in many raid battles. To catch this bird type Pokemon, you need to find the right counter. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Articuno, how to catch Articuno in Pokemon Go, its best movesets and more.

Articuno actually debuted in the very first generation of the Pokemon Go game series, and it is one of the three legendary birds of the Kanto region. This is a well-known and sought after legendary Pokemon in the entire game. Apart from the raid battles, it has also appeared in 5 star raids in the past.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Articuno is a flying type Pokemon. You’ll be able to find it in many raid battles. You’ll also be able to find it in the 7-day research box for completing the 7-day research task. In the coming section, we’ll learn about how to catch Articuno in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Articuno in Pokemon Go?

As you know, Articuno is a flying-type legendary Pokemon. It is susceptible to rock type attacks. It is also weak to fire, electric, and steel type moves. To attack it with full throttle, you can use rock. When you use powerful, big, chunky rock type Pokemon to attack Articuno, 9 out of 10 times you are going to be successful in bringing it down. If you are able to get enough Roggenrola Candy, then you can have a powerful Gigalith. What it means is that if you are able to get enough Roggenrola Candy during the Unova special event, then you’ll be able to take on this flying type Pokemon pretty easily.

When using rock-type pokemon against Articuno, be very selective. Because certain rock type Pokemons such as Golem are partly ground type and particularly weak against the ice attack of Articuno. Also, kindly make sure that your chosen rock type Pokemon doesn’t use ground type moves, as these multi-range Pokemons won’t be able to attack the flying type Pokemon.

Articuno best movesets

According to Pokemon hub, these are the best movesets for Articuno. Learn and if you are willing to, then memorize these movesets. Because they are going to be very useful in completing this particular stage of the game.

Rampardos.

Rhyperior.

Terrakion.

Tyranitar.

Omastar.

If you’ve got a strong rock type Pokemon, then use it to catch Articuno instead of these movesets. Why? Because that’ll make your job a lot easier. But when you try to catch Articuno, first assess the situation, then use either a rock type pokemon or a particular moveset to complete this task.

Articuno evolution