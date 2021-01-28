Persona 5 Strikers: Here Is A List Of Characters In This Persona Sequel

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of a hack and slash role-playing video game and was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The game is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Continue reading the article to know about the Persona 5 characters and more. The game is available for the platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.

Persona 5 Strikers Release Date

It is a sequel to Persona 5 and takes place after the events of the original game. Same as Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers also has a new mascot character who is going to be a part of the Phantom Thieves for a period of time. The name of this character is Sophia, and she is described as "humanity's beginning". Persona 5 Strikers was released in Japan on February 20, 2020, on the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. It is set to release in the West on February 23rd, 2021 along with being ported to Microsoft Windows via Steam store on the same day.

Key Features Include:

Experience the world of Persona 5 Strikers on PC in Full HD, supports up to 4K

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

Choose between Japanese and English VO

Full keyboard and mouse adaptation

Persona 5 Strikers Characters List

JokerArseneThe Protagonist is the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Arsene specializes in Curse attacks.

MonaZorroMorgana is the second-in-command of the Phantom Thieves. Zorro specializes in Wind attacks.

SkullCaptain KiddRyuji Sakamoto is a former track team athlete and the third member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Captain Kidd specializes in Electric attacks.

PantherCarmenAnn Takamaki is a part-time model and the fourth member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Carmen specializes in Fire attacks.

FoxGoemonYusuke Kitagawa is an aspiring artist and the fifth member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Goemon specializes in Ice attacks.

QueenJohannaMakoto Niijima is the former student council president and the sixth member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Johanna specializes in Nuke attacks.

OracleNecronomiconFutaba Sakura is a former shut-in hacker and the seventh member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Necronomicon specializes in party member support and navigation.

NoirMiladyHaru Okumura is a wealthy daughter of a food business owner and the eighth member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Milady specializes in Psychokinetic (Psy) and gun attacks.

SophiaPithosSophia is a mysterious AI character that Phantom Thieves of Hearts met in the underground of cognitive Shibuya. Her codename is “Sophie” and her Persona is “Pithos”. Pithos specializes in Bless attacks.

WolfValjeanZenkichi Hasegawa is a member of the Police’s Public Security Department. Valjean specializes in Gun and Almighty attacks.

