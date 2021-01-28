Pokemon Go Metal Coat: Know All About This Evolution Item For Scizor

Pokemon Go was developed and published by Niantic in 2016 in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for iOS and Android devices. It is a major part of the Pokemon franchise. Continue reading the article to know about Pokemon Go metal coat which is an evolution item for Scizor.

How to Get Metal Coat in Pokemon Go?

The Metal Coat in Pokemon Go can be found from Pokestops. The players can find more Pokestops in urban regions. Special evolution items like the Metal Coat arrived way back during the second generation of Pokemon. These are now required when you are trying to evolve Pokemon such as Scizor and Scizor and Steelix and Steelix. During the evolution of these Pokemon, the players will need this item along with the candy. A special evolution item will drop on the seventh day of your PokeStop Daily Bonus streak.

Other evolution items

The other evolution items that can be found in Pokemon GO are: King's Rock Dragon Scale Sun Stone Upgrade Sinnoh Stone Unova Stone



