Pokemon Go Latias Best Moveset: Know All About Latias Here

Latias is a legendary Dragon & Psychic Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Ghost, Dark, Dragon, Ice and Bug moves. Latias's strongest moveset is Dragon Breath & Outrage and it has a Max CP of 3,510. Latias is highly sensitive to the emotions of people. If it senses any hostility, this Pokémon ruffles the feathers all over its body and cries shrilly to intimidate the foe. Continue reading this article for Latias evolution, best moveset and Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Latias Best Moveset

Pokemon GO Latias is a legendary Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3968, 228 attack, 246 defence and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Latias is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost and Ice-type moves. Latias is boosted by Windy weather. Latias's best moves are Dragon Breath and Psychic (15.54 DPS).

Additional stats for Latias in Pokemon Go

Generation - Generation 3

Category - Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 1%

Buddy Distance - 20 km

Pokédex Height - 1.4 m

Pokédex Weight - 40.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - No

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 100

Latias is a Dragon/Psychic-type Pokemon, which makes it weak against Fairy, Ghost, Dark, Dragon, Ice and Bug moves. Latias currently has no evolutions in Pokemon Go. Some of the strongest Pokemon that can be used to defeat Latias are:

Kyurem (Black),

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Palkia,

Rayquaza,

Salamence.

Pokemon Go Latias Statistics

Base stats Attack - 228 Defence - 246 Stamina - 190

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,504 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 2,006 Level 30 Max wild - 3,009 Level 40 - 3,510

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,507 Level 35 (wild) - 3,259

Max HP Level 40 - 162

Size Height - 1.4 m Weight - 40 kg

Other Base capture rate - 2% Base flee rate - 1% Buddy walk distance - 20 km



