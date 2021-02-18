Pokemon Go Emolga: Check Out Emolga's Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And More

Pokemon Go is one of the biggest and most popular handheld games to date. It is one of the first few games that uses the real world as the game world too. Players need to get out of their couches and venture out in the wild to catch new and exciting Pokemon. The game really gives the players the feel of being a Pokemon Trainer with new Pokemon Targets for each day. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Emolga.

Also read: Pokemon Go Ivysaur: Check Out Ivysaur's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Also read: Pokemon Go Blastoise: Learn Blastoise's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Pokemon Go Emolga

Emolga is one of the 5th Generation Pokemon, commonly found in the Unova region. This Pokemon looks like a black, white, and yellow winged rabbit that spreads electricity across the area it is hovering over. Emolga evolution doesn’t exist, it is a standalone Pokemon. Pokemon Go Emolga is a valuable Pokemon and any player would love to have it in their Pokemon collection.

The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get an Emolga for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra-balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. A shiny version of Emolga also exists that players can also attempt to catch in the game. Being well versed with Emolga best moveset, stats and weaknesses will help the players overcome many gym battles. Check out Pokemon Go Emolga Stats below:

Pokémon GO Emolga is an Electric and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1847, 158 attack, 127 defense, and 146 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Emolga is vulnerable to Ice and Rock-type moves. Emolga is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Emolga Best Moveset is Quick Attack and Thunderbolt (9.87 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Wartortle: Check Out Wartortle's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Also read: Pokemon Go Charmander: Here's All You Need To Know About This Starter Pokemon