Pokemon Go Charmander: Here's All You Need To Know About This Starter Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one the most famous handheld games out there. With ordinary substance updates and occasions for players to take an interest in, the game has figured out how to remain above water. It permits the players to live their hotly anticipated fantasy about being a Pokemon Trainer. They can approach their everyday life and catch and train Pokemon in transit with the assistance of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and prepare Pokemon, put them into fights, and develop them into the following stage. Players are curious about Pokemon Go Charmander.

Also read: Pokemon Go Meditite: Know The Meditite Best Moveset, Meditite Evolution And Other Details

Also read: Pokemon Go Kecleon: Learn More About This Mischievous Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go Charmander

Charmander is one of the most popular Pokemon in the whole series of Pokemon games, shows, and movies. This Pokemon is mainly popular because of its final stage of evolution. Charmander evolution is Charmeleon and the evolution of that is Charizard, who is a flying fire breathing dragon. Charmander evolution to Charmeleon costs 25 candies and the evolution to Charizard costs 100 candies.

Charmander is one of the 3 starter Pokemon of the Kanto region where players find the first generation of Pokemon. It is an incredibly powerful choice and valuable addition to the player’s Pokemon Collection. Charmander is also a great choice for battle situations. Players derive the most out of this Pokemon by learning Charmander best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Charmander stats below:

Pokémon GO Charmander is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1108, 116 attack, 93 defense, and 118 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Charmander is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. Charmander is boosted by Sunny weather. Charmander best moveset is Scratch and Flamethrower (8.51 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: How Many Friends Can You Have On Pokemon Go? Check Out The Pokemon Go Friends Limit

Also read: Pokemon Go Kingler - Know All About One Of The Pokemon Go Love Cup's Top Picks