Pokemon Go Meditite: Know The Meditite Best Moveset, Meditite Evolution And Other Details

Pokemon Go is one the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Meditite.

Pokemon Go Meditite

Meditite is a third-generation Pokemon found in the Hoenn region. This pokemon is known for its rigorous meditation and training regime. It normally loses its focus and is not able to finish it, but when it is able to, players can see the Meditite Evolution. Meditite evolution is Medicham and it takes 50 candies to perform this evolution.

Meditite also has a shiny edition roaming around Pokemon Go that players can attempt to catch, although it is a rare occurrence to see shiny versions of any Pokemon unless the spotlight hour is on. Players can also add Meditite to their battling arsenal as it has good some good tricks up its sleeve. To get the best out of this Pokemon the players should learn the Meditite best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Meditite Stats below:

Pokémon GO Meditite is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 784, 78 attack, 107 defense, and 102 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Meditite is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves. Meditite is boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Meditite best moveset is Confusion and Psyshock (4.83 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

