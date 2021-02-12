Pokemon Go Kecleon: Learn More About This Mischievous Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go has stayed ahead of its competition since its release. It has done that by constantly broadening its horizons. The game uses AR capabilities to simulate the Pokemon world into the real world. Players get to go around finding and catching new Pokemon for their collection. Pokemon Go has also started PvP where players can wage battles against their friends and random people, so the players need to bring out their best Pokemon in these situations. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Kecleon.

Also read: Pokemon Go Kingler - Know All About One Of The Pokemon Go Love Cup's Top Picks

Also read: Pokemon Go Trading Guide: Know All About Pokemon Go Trading Here

Pokemon Go Kecleon

Kecleon is one of the 3rd Generation Pokemon that is found in the Hoenn region. Kecleon looks like a chameleon and acts like one too. The Pokemon can change its colour and camouflage with its surroundings, the only thing it can’t change is the zig-zag pattern on its belly.

Kecleon evolution doesn’t exist. Kecleon can be a valuable addition to the player’s battling arsenal too. This Pokemon has a few tricks up its sleeve, but the players need to learn more about it to use it in the best possible way. Players should learn Kecleon moveset, stats, and weaknesses to get the best out of this Pokemon. Check out the Pokemon Go Kecleon stats below:

Pokémon GO Kecleon is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2314, 161 attack, 189 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Kecleon is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Kecleon is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Kecleon moveset is Lick and Foul Play (9.73 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Magikarp: Here's All You Need To Know About This Kanto Region Pokemon

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Golden: Learn How To Get Shiny Goldeen Here