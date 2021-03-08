Pokemon Go Chesnaught: Check Out Chesnaught's Best Moveset, Stats And More

Pokemon Go is one of the most iconic games and it enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. It has players from all nations going around in their areas, searching for new Pokemon to get and to likewise enjoy strikes, fights, journeys, and then some. Pokemon Go continually refreshes the game to add new Pokemon and highlights for the players to test. Numerous players need to get familiar with Pokemon Go Chesnaught.

Pokemon Go Chesnaught

Chesnaught is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is originally found in the Kalos region. Pokemon Go update is now bringing the Kalos region Pokemon to the game. This will mark the appearance of the 3 new starters, Chespin, Froakie and Fennekin. This has brought the player’s attention towards Chesnaught.

Chesnaught is the last stage of evolution for Chespin, Chesnaught evolution doesn’t exist. Chesnaught is an incredibly strong Pokemon and every player would like to get their hands on this Pokemon for their collection. Due to its strength, it can really help players in PVP battles, leagues, and raids. The players should learn Chesnaught's best moveset, stats, and weaknesses to get the best out of this Pokemon. Check out Pokemon Go Chesnaught stats below:

Pokemon Chesnaught is a grass and fighting type Pokemon with a Max CP of 2,954, 201 attack, 204 defense, and 204 stamina. It was originally found in the Kalos region, which is the 6th generation of Pokemon. Chesnaught is weak against Flying, Fairy, Psychic, Ice, Fire, and Poison moves. Chesnaught best moveset is Vine Whip & Solar Beam.

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. This game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that requires the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

