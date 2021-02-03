Pokemon Go Cradily: Check Out Cradily Best Moveset, Stats, And More Here

Pokemon Go became one the most played handheld games. The game brings the nostalgic memories of everyone’s favorite anime and puts the players in the shoes of a Pokemon Master. The game has been designed in a way where players can actually head out of their house and search for Pokemon to catch throughout the world. Players sometimes find themselves trying to look for certain Pokemon to add to their collection. Numerous players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Cradily.

Also read: Pokemon Go Ariados: Learn More About This Jhoto Region Pokemon Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Krookodile: Check Out Krookodile Best Moveset, Stats And More Here

Pokemon Go Cradily

Cradily is a Pokemon from the Hoenn region, which is the third generation of Pokemon. It is incredibly rare to find a valuable catch for the players. Cradily evolution doesn’t exist as it itself is the last stage of evolution for Lileep. Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Cradily in Pokemon Go, but it will be difficult to find.

The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Cradily for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. Players should be well versed with Cradily Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses, and more to win in battle. Check out the Cradily stats below:

Pokémon GO Cradily is a Rock and Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2499, 152 attack, 194 defense, and 200 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Cradily is vulnerable to Bug, Fighting, Ice, and Steel-type moves. Cradily is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Cradily best moveset is Acid and Grass Knot (10.82 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go PvP Battles: Check Out This PvP Guide For Pokemon Go Battles

Also read: Pokemon Go Ekans: Learn More About Ekans Evolution, Ekans Stats, And More