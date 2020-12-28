Last Updated:

Pokemon GO Cryogonal Weaknesses: Best Raid Counters To Beat The Pokemon

Cryogonal is one of the powerful Pokemon creatures that trainers will come across in Pokemon GO. Scroll on for Cryogonal weaknesses and the best raid counters.

Pokemon GO Cryogonal

Cryogonal is a popular Ice-type Pokemon creature that can be highly effective against dragon, flying, grass and ground type Pokemon. It is available in 3-star raids in Pokemon GO and was first spotted in Generation V in the Unova region. A Cryogonal possesses a range of powerful abilities and comes with a max Combat Power of 3163. Trainers will generally find a Cryogonal in areas of Slippery Slope. One can also find a Shiny Cryogonal in the wild during Snowing weather or in raids.

Cryogonal moveset

Cryogonal can inflict a great deal of damage to its opponents during battles. However, the Solar Beam and Frost Breath are two of its best moves. Trainers can use this powerful combo when they are in PVP battles and Gyms. It also equips a number of other main moves such as the Aurora Beam, Night Slash, Solar Beam, and Water Pulse.

How to beat Cryogonal in Pokemon GO?

While Cryogonal comes with its own strengths and powerful moves, it also has certain weaknesses. Trainers need to make sure that they are aware of all the Cryogonal weaknesses to be able to defeat it. One should also be aware of its raid counters so as to successfully counter its best moves.

Cryogonal weakness

Cryogonal belongs to the Ice-type Pokemon creatures, which means that it is weak against moves such as Steel, Fire, Rock and Fighting.

Cryogonal raid counters

  • Mega Charizard Y - Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination
  • Mega Charizard X - Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination
  • Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat combination
  • Mega Houndoom - Fire Fang and Flamethrower
  • Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere combination
  • Lucario - Bullet Punch and Aura Sphere combination
  • Entei - Fire Fang and Overheat
  • Metagross - Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash combination
  • Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat combination
  • Chandelure - Incinerate and Overheat combination
  • Volcarona  Fire Spin and Overheat combination
  • Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide combination
  • Darmanitan (Standard) - Incinerate and Overheat combination
  • Blaziken - Counter and Blast Burn combination
  • Blaziken - Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

