Can Snorlax Be Shiny In Pokemon GO? Will There Be A Shiny Form Of Snorlax In The Future?

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality mobile games right now. Developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, the video comes with loads of content and features for the Pokemon fans. While the game is already popular for constantly bringing new content for the community, developers are now set to bring a wide range of Shines to the game as part of the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour.

The gaming company is set to bring as many as 151 original Shinies to Pokemon GO. These Pokemon creatures will appear in the Kanto region as Shiny Pokemon. However, Pokemon fans are now wondering if there will be a shiny Snorlax available as part of the upcoming event.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Mewtwo Best Moveset, Weakness, Forms, And Counters

Can Snorlax be shiny?

Snorlax is clearly one of the most beloved Pokemon creatures that is best known for its Hyper Beam and Lick moves. Munchlax is also a member of the Snorlax family. However, it is worth pointing out that before makers release a shiny form of Snorlax, they will initially go through the shiny Munchlax. This is because the game generally gives priority to the baby shinies of Pokemon creatures over the main species’ shiny. This is when a Pokemon species have a baby form. Snorlax evolves from baby Pokemon Munchlax which is getting the Gigantamax form in Pokemon Sword & Shield. It is likely that Snorlax won't be getting a Shiny version in the game anytime soon.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Guide: Learn How To Get Umbreon In Pokemon Go Here

The Kanto Tour has already become one of the highly anticipated events to arrive in the game, however, fans can now participate in the ongoing Pokemon GO Wooper Watch event which is available in the game right now. The Wooper Watch event will be live for a limited period only. Pokemon GO fans can also get the Shiny Wooper in the game right now. However, the Shiny Wooper will only be available during the Pokemon GO Wooper Watch event. The event is set to conclude on December 12 and it can be accessed through iOS and Android devices.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Sylveon Evolution: Is It Available In Pokemon Go Yet?

Also Read | Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type

Image credits: Pokemon GO