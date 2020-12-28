Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Vanilluxe: Check Out Stats Of This Ice-type Pokemon Here

Vanilluxe is an ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go and it evolves from Vanillish. It is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Read on.

pokemon go

The in-game description of Vanilluxe in Pokemon Go goes on like this - Vanilluxe is born when two Vanillish, half-melted by the day's light, stick to each other and freeze together in the cold return of the night. Vanilluxe is an Ice-type Pokémon, and it is weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Here in this article, you will know everything about this ice-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Vanilluxe

Vanilluxe is an Ice Pokémon that evolves from Vanillish. It is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Vanilluxe's strongest moveset is Frost Breath & Blizzard and it has a Max CP of 2,822. Five of the strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Vanilluxe are:

  • Reshiram, 
  • Metagross, 
  • Lucario, 
  • Chandelure, 
  • Darmanitan (Standard).

Additional stats for Vanilluxe in Pokémon GO

  • Generation - Generation 5
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 5%
  • Buddy Distance - 3 km
  • Pokédex Height - 1.3 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 57.5 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture - 7
  • Bonus Stardust on capture - 400
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

First Published:
