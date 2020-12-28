Pokemon Go Vanilluxe: Check Out Stats Of This Ice-type Pokemon Here

The in-game description of Vanilluxe in Pokemon Go goes on like this - Vanilluxe is born when two Vanillish, half-melted by the day's light, stick to each other and freeze together in the cold return of the night. Vanilluxe is an Ice-type Pokémon, and it is weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Here in this article, you will know everything about this ice-type Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Vanilluxe
Vanilluxe is an Ice Pokémon that evolves from Vanillish. It is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Vanilluxe's strongest moveset is Frost Breath & Blizzard and it has a Max CP of 2,822. Five of the strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Vanilluxe are:
- Reshiram,
- Metagross,
- Lucario,
- Chandelure,
- Darmanitan (Standard).
Additional stats for Vanilluxe in Pokémon GO
- Generation - Generation 5
- Category - Non-Legendary
- Base Flee Rate - 5%
- Buddy Distance - 3 km
- Pokédex Height - 1.3 m
- Pokédex Weight - 57.5 kg
- Bonus candy on capture - 7
- Bonus Stardust on capture - 400
- Can be put in a gym? - Yes
- Can be transferred? - Yes
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50
Pokemon Go Download Steps
- First of all, go to Settings on your phone
- Tap on Security or Privacy
- Next, go to Unknown sources
- Select Allow for the installation of apps from unknown sources
- On your phone, download Pokemon Go from their official website
- Go to the Downloads folder on your phone and install it.
