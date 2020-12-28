Pokemon Go Vanilluxe: Check Out Stats Of This Ice-type Pokemon Here

The in-game description of Vanilluxe in Pokemon Go goes on like this - Vanilluxe is born when two Vanillish, half-melted by the day's light, stick to each other and freeze together in the cold return of the night. Vanilluxe is an Ice-type Pokémon, and it is weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Here in this article, you will know everything about this ice-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Vanilluxe

Vanilluxe is an Ice Pokémon that evolves from Vanillish. It is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Vanilluxe's strongest moveset is Frost Breath & Blizzard and it has a Max CP of 2,822. Five of the strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Vanilluxe are:

Reshiram,

Metagross,

Lucario,

Chandelure,

Darmanitan (Standard).

Additional stats for Vanilluxe in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight - 57.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 7

Bonus Stardust on capture - 400

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

