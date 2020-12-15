Pokemon Go Distracted By Something Shiny Special Research Mission Guide

Pokemon Go became one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic memories of everyone’s favourite anime and puts the players in the shoes of a Pokemon Master. The game has been designed in a way where players can actually head out of their house and search for Pokemon to catch throughout the world. Players sometimes find themselves trying to look for certain Pokemon to add to their collection. Many of the players have been asking about Pokemon Go distracted by something shiny.

Pokemon Go Distracted by Something Shiny

Distracted by Something Shiny is a special research mission that has been added to Pokemon Go. These special research tasks are provided by Team Go Rocket in Pokemon Go. Completing these tasks will provide the players with special bonus rewards and sometimes some really rare Pokémon too. Completing this research mission will allow the players to obtain Shiny Celebi. This quest has to be taken from the iconic Team Rocket Duo Jessie and James. Here are the tasks the players need to complete for the Distracted by Something Shiny mission:

Tasks:

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 grass-type Pokémon: Nuzleaf encounter

Evolve 3 grass-type Pokémon: Cottonee encounter

Play with your buddy 10 times: 1 Poffin

Take a snapshot of a grass-type Pokémon: Combee encounter

Give your buddy 10 treats: Cherubi encounter

Defeat Jessie or James 4 times: 5 Max Revives

Make 5 great curveball throws: Hoothoot encounter

Hatch 3 eggs: Whimsicott encounter

Rewards:

Diglett encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Pinsir encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Vibrava encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Shiny Celebi encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Pokemon Go was one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

