Pokemon Go Shadow Moltres: Learn More About This Legendary Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. Pokemon Go helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Players want to Learn about Shadow Moltres in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Shadow Moltres

Moltres is one of the legendary birds in Pokemon, it is a fire type and one of the best catches that a player can hope for. Shadow Moltres is Team Go Rocket exclusive Pokemon that has a new move and increased stats. Players want to learn more about Shadow Moltres Best Moveset and Shadow Moltres Weakness. First, let’s figure out how to get Shadow Moltress in Pokemon Go, and here’s how to do that:

The players need to complete the Team Go Rocket Special Research Quests provided by Professor Willow. After completing these quests and defeating the leader of Team Go Rocket, Giovanni, players will receive Shadow Moltres.

First, the player needs to get the Rocket Radar and defeat Team Rocket Grunts, to collect Mysterious Components.

Then the players need to defeat all 3 Team Rocket Leaders and use Rocket Radar to locate special Invaded Pokestops.

After that, they need to complete the ‘Looming in the Shadows’ Special Research quest to unlock the Super Rocket Radar.

And finally, use the Super Rocket Radar to locate Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni and defeat him.

Shadow Moltres Best Moveset

Here are all the moves that can be made by Pokemon Go Shadow Moltres:

Charge Moves

Fire Blast: Fire Type

Overheat: Fire Type

Heatwave: Fire Type

Ancient Power: Rock Type

Elite Charge Move

Sky Attack: Flying Type

Exclusive Charge Move

Frustration: Normal Type

Shadow Moltres Weakness

Here all the counter Pokemon players can use to battle Shadow Moltres:

Rhyperior

Golem

Shadow Raikou

Zekrom

Kabutops

Tyranitar

Omastar

Carracosta

Regirock

Mega Blastoise

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

