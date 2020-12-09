Pokemon Go Guide: Learn How To Get Umbreon In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is one the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game.

Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and to evolve them into the next stage. Players have been asking how to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go?

Umbreon Pokemon Go is one of the many evolutions by Eevee. This evolution turns Eevee into a Dark-type Pokemon. Eevee can have a number of different types of evolutions depending on the way the player chooses to evolve it. Here’s how to get Umbreon Pokemon Go:

The first way is pretty simple. Rename Eevee as Tamao to evolve it into the Dark-type Umbreon

The second way to evolve Eevee into Umbreon can be used for Espeon too. For Umbreon or Espeon players will have to walk with Eevee as a buddy for 10KM and earn 2 candies in the process. If the players then decide to evolve the pokemon during the day Eevee will evolve into Espeon and if the players decide to evolve Eevee in the night, it will evolve to Umbreon.

Other Eevee Evolutions

Eevee has been one of the most popular pokemon due to its evolutions. Eevee has a number of evolutions that players can get, depending on the way they try and evolve their Pokemon in the game. Players can either try giving Eevee on of the elemental stones to evolve it into Flareon, Jolteon or Vaporeon depending on the elemental stone the player gives to Eevee. There is another way players have found how to evolve Pokemon Go Eevee very easily, learn how to evolve Pokemon Go Eevee below:

Rename Eevee as Linnea to evolve into leaf-type Leafeon

Rename Eevee as Rea to evolve into ice-type Glaceon

Rename Eevee as Sakura to evolve into psychic-type Espeon

Rename Eevee as Rainer to evolve into water-type Vaporeon

Rename Eevee as Sparky to evolve into lightning-type Jolteon

Rename Eevee as Pyro to evolve into fire-type Flareon

This method just needs the player to rename Eevee into one of these names and the pokemon will evolve to the desired form. This method can only be used once on one pokemon so players should be sure of which Eevee they want to evolve.

There are also other ways players can evolve Eevee:

They can give Eevee Mossy Lure to evolve it into Leafeon

They can give Eevee Glacial Lure to evolve it into Glaceon

