Pokemon Go Wooper Watch Event: Check Out The Details Of This Event Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most well-known mobile games out there today. Pokemon Go aides the player to feel like a real Pokemon Trainer, attempting to turn into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to evolve these Pokemon. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue adding new ones with each update.

Pokemon Go also brings many events to the table so the players remain immersed in the game. The latest event is the Pokemon Go Wooper Watch event and the players have been inquiring about it.

Pokemon Go Wooper Watch Event

This event by Pokemon Go increases the frequency of spawns for Wooper. Players will also get their chance to catch a Shiny Wooper. This increased amount of Wooper and Shiny Wooper odds will only be available till the 11th of December, 4 PM EST. The evolution of Wooper is Quagsire. This event will also be a Team Go Rocket event and once it is over, Shadow Wooper will be added to the Team Go Rocket Line up. With this event Team Go Rocket spawns in balloons and Pokestops will increase too.

Oh, what’s this? Looks like Wooper, the Water Fish Pokémon, is now appearing more often in the wild! https://t.co/bRFA9Ju66n pic.twitter.com/wrz5BRZLHG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 11, 2020

How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go?

Umbreon Pokemon Go is one of the many evolutions by Eevee. This evolution turns Eevee into a Dark type Pokemon. Eevee can have a number of different types of evolutions depending on the way the player chooses to evolve it. Here’s how to get Umbreon Pokemon Go:

The first way is pretty simple. Rename Eevee as Tamao to evolve it into the dark-type Umbreon

The second way to evolve Eevee into Umbreon can be used for Espeon too. For Umbreon or Espeon players will have to walk with Eevee as a buddy for 10KM and earn 2 candies in the process. If the players then decide to evolve the pokemon during the day Eevee will evolve into Espeon and if the players decide to evolve Eevee in the night, it will evolve to Umbreon.

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

