Pokemon Go Ducklett: What Are Best Movesets Of This Pokemon? Find Out Here

Ducklett is a Water & Flying-type Pokémon and is weak against Electric and Rock-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Water Gun & Brave Bird has a Max CP of 856. Ducklett evolves into Swanna by giving it 50 candy. The Pokedex tells that they are better at swimming than flying, and they happily eat their favourite food, peat moss, as they dive underwater.
Ducklett is a Water and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 968, an attack of 84, defence of 96 and 158 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced in the Unova region of Generation 5. Ducklett is weak against Electric and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Rain and Windy weather. The best moves of this Pokemon are Water Gun and Brave Bird (6.62 DPS). Ducklett evolution evolves it into Swanna which costs 50 Candy. Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:
