Pokemon Go Ducklett: What Are Best Movesets Of This Pokemon? Find Out Here

Ducklett is a Water & Flying-type Pokémon and is weak against Electric and Rock-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Water Gun & Brave Bird has a Max CP of 856. Ducklett evolves into Swanna by giving it 50 candy. The Pokedex tells that they are better at swimming than flying, and they happily eat their favourite food, peat moss, as they dive underwater.

Pokemon Go Ducklett Best Moveset

Ducklett is a Water and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 968, an attack of 84, defence of 96 and 158 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced in the Unova region of Generation 5. Ducklett is weak against Electric and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Rain and Windy weather. The best moves of this Pokemon are Water Gun and Brave Bird (6.62 DPS). Ducklett evolution evolves it into Swanna which costs 50 Candy. Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

Water Gun + Brave Bird - DPS => 6.62

Wing Attack + Brave Bird - DPS => 6.41

Water Gun + Aerial Ace - DPS => 5.64

Water Gun + Bubble Beam - DPS => 5.45

Wing Attack + Bubble Beam - DPS => 5.26

Wing Attack + Aerial Ace - DPS => 5.16

Ducklett Statistics

Base stats Attack - 84 Defence - 96 Stamina - 158

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 367 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 489 Level 30 Max wild - 734 Level 40 856

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 612 Level 35 (wild) - 795

Max HP Level 40 - 136

Size Height - 0.5 m Weight - 5.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 15% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional Ducklett Statistics

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 15%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 5.5 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transfered? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

