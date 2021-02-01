Pokemon Go Feraligatr: Here Is A Complete Guide On This Water-type Pokemon

Feraligatr is a Water Pokemon and it evolves from Croconaw. Due to this Pokemon being a water-type, it is weak against Grass and Electric moves. Feraligatr's strongest moveset is Ice Fang & Hydro Cannon and it has a Max CP of 2,857. Feraligatr intimidates its foes by opening its huge mouth. In battle, it will kick the ground hard with its thick and powerful hind legs to charge at the foe at an incredible speed. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Feraligatr Best Moveset

Pokemon GO Feraligatr is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3230, 205 attack, 188 defence and 198 stamina. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Feraligatr is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Feraligatr is boosted by Rain weather. Feraligatr's best moves are Water Gun and Hydro Cannon (17.75 DPS).

Feraligatr Evolution

The best moves for Feraligatr are Ice Fang and Hydro Cannon when fighting against Pokemon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Feraligatr is a Water-type Pokemon and due to this, it makes it vulnerable against Grass and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon you can use to beat Feraligatr are:

Zekrom,

Deoxys (Attack),

Deoxys (Normal),

Electivire,

Roserade.

There are currently a total of 3 Pokémon in the Totodile family. Feraligatr evolves from Croconaw which costs 100 Candy. Totodile evolves into Croconaw by 25 rare candies. Croconaw evolves into Feraligatr by 100 rare candies

Feraligatr Statistics

Base stats Attack205 Defense188 Stamina198

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters1,224 View IV chart » Level 20 Max hatched / raids1,632 View IV chart » Level 30 Max wild2,449 View IV chart » Level 402,857 View IV chart »

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids)2,040 View IV chart » Level 35 (wild)2,653 View IV chart »

Max HP Level 40168

Size Height2.31 m Weight88.8 kg

Other Base capture rate5% Base flee rate5% Buddy walk distance3 km



Feraligatr Additional Statistics

GenerationGeneration 2

CategoryNon-Legendary

Base Flee Rate5%

Buddy Distance3 km

Pokédex Height2.3 m

Pokédex Weight88.8 kg

Bonus candy on capture7

Bonus Stardust on capture400

Can be put in a gym?Yes

Can be transfered?Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move25

