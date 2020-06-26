Pokemon Unite Release Date, Trailer, And List Of Pokemon To Feature In Game

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have organised a special Pokemon Presents broadcast on June 24 where they announced a brand new game called Pokemon Unite. It will be a free-to-play team-based strategy game that looks quite similar to Pokemon MOBA. The game is being developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios, which is known for developing some of the most popular free-to-play titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and the Honor of Kings.

The reveal event has also confirmed that the upcoming Pokemon game will be available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. While Pokemon MOBA is quite popular on PC as well, there are no indications whether Pokemon is planning to make that jump anytime soon. However, according to reports, the game has a UI that is highly optimised and well set up for touch screen devices, so it is safe to say that the gameplay experience will be much better on Switch in handheld mode.

Also Read | What Is Fortgag: Is It Legal And Does It Give You Free 'Fortnite' Skins?

Pokemon Unite release date

The Pokemon Co. hasn't provided any details on a release window for its upcoming video game during its recent showcase. Tsunekazu Ishihara, Pokemon Company CEO, stated that they look forward to sharing more information in the future about when they plan to launch the title.

And while we don't have a release window right now, it is likely that Pokemon Unite will enter beta sometime during this year. However, it is believed that a final launch across all platforms will only take place in 2021, which is again dependent on how the game is received when it's out in soft beta.

Also Read | Minecraft 1.16.1 Patch Notes: Nether Update Out On Java With A Massive Changelog

Pokemon Unite trailer

The official trailer of Pokemon Unite is finally out. Here's the Pokemon Unite trailer if you missed it.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Tier List: How It Works And Ways To Climb The Rankings

Which Pokemon are in Pokemon Unite?

When it comes to the list of Pokemon available in the game, there is no official list as of now, however, the trailer confirms that Pikachu, Blastoise, Charizard, Clefable, Gengar, Lucario, Machamp, Snorlax, and Talonflame, and Venasaur, will all be part of the game, along with their evolutions. This is because the game will also have an evolution mechanic. Apart from these Pokemons, we may also see the likes of Aipom, Altaria, Rotom, and Toxicroak make it to the game as they were spotted during a gameplay segment of the event.

Also Read | Valorant Sensitivity Settings: Mouse Acceleration And DPI Settings Guide

Image credits: Pokemon