PlayStation State Of Play Schedule Leaked: Read All Details Here

PlayStation has been making strides in the gaming industry since its release. It has now reached the 5th Generation of Consoles and the latest one, PlayStation 5 has become extremely popular. It is popular to such an extent that many are still not able to get their hands on the latest PlayStation 5 even though months have passed since its release.

PlayStation is coming up with a new State of Play presentation, which will be presenting some upcoming games for the PS4 and the PS5. The schedule of this presentation has apparently been leaked. People want to learn more about the PlayStation State of Play Leak.

PlayStation State of Play Leak

The PlayStation State of Play schedule has apparently been leaked and a lot of hype has been generated around this leak. According to the leaked information, PlayStation State of Play is all set to provide new information on the upcoming games for the PS4 and PS5. It is also supposed to provide information on some ongoing projects too. Many believe this leak to be true and there is a whole other part that believes it isn’t. The speculations of this leak arise from the fact that there are too many games that have been listed in the schedule to be covered in the presentation that will go on for just 30 minutes. Check out the leaked list of games for the PlayStation State of Play 2021 presentation below:

Destruction AllStars (Roadmap)

Godfall DLC

Oddworld Soulstorm

GTA V (PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High

Among Us (PS4 and PS5)

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Hades (PS4 and PS5)

What is State of Play?

State of play is a presentation made by the developers of the upcoming games. This presentation provides information about upcoming and ongoing games for the PS4 and PS5. State of Play helps generate hype for these upcoming games and grows the anticipation of the players.

When is State of Play?

The PlayStation State of Play presentation date has been set for February 25, at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET/10:00 PM GMT. The presentation should be around 30 minutes according to the post on blog.playstation.com. This presentation will be completely based on games and no hardware will be showcased during PlayStation State of Play 2021. People can watch this presentation live on the official PlayStation YouTube account or Twitch Account.

