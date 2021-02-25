How To Get Gible In Pokemon Go? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Ever since the introduction of Gen 4 Sinnoh region Pokemons, it has been received warmly in the Pokemon Go community. But what’s the connection between Gen 4 Sinnoh region Pokemons and Gible? Well, read on to find out! In this post, we are going to be talking about how to get Gible in Pokemon Go, what is Gible, Gible best moveset and more.

Some of the Gen 4 Sinnoh region Pokemons are Pretty challenging to get. In fact, you need to purchase and use the new type-specific Lure modules. But other Pokemon in this region can be easily caught in the wild like the many other creatures in the game. Before moving on, do you remember the question we’ve asked you at the beginning of this article? Yes, you’ve guessed it right! what’s the connection between the Gen 4 Sinnoh region Pokemons and Gible? Let’s learn about it. Gible is a Dragon/Ground type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy and Dragon moves. The strongest moveset for Gible is Mud Shot & Dig. It has a Max CP of 1112. Guess what, this Pokemon is from the Sinnoh region. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn about how to get Gible in Pokemon Go.

How to get Gible in Pokemon Go?

Fortunately, Gible is one of the easiest Pokemon you can get in the entire game. If you are a regular player of Pokemon Go, then you may have inevitably caught many Pokemons in the wild and you can catch this one also in the same place as well. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it is a Dragon/Ground type Pokemon and it loves the sunny and windy weather. In other words, it spawns particularly in these weather conditions. The only way you can get Gible to your Pokemon collection is to hatch it from 10 KM eggs. Rare Pokemons are usually placed in 10 KM eggs, and this is the easiest way to get it.

Gible best moveset

The strongest moveset for Gible is Mud Shot & Dig.

It has two possible fast moves namely Take Down and Mud Shot.

It has three possible charge moves namely Dig, Twister, and Body Slam.

Its max CP is 1112.

Gible evolution

Gible is also a new base Pokemon that can be evolved. The second stage of Gible evolution chain is Gabite, which you need 25 candies to evolve to. And the final stage is Garchomp, in which you need 100 candies to evolve to this form. That’s all you need to know on how to get Gible in Pokemon Go.