Dying Light Patch Notes 1.32: What Is Included In The New Update Of Dying Light?

Dying Light comes under the game genre of a first-person action survival game, which is set in a post-apocalyptic open-world infested and overrun flesh-eating monsters known as zombies. Players in the game will be able to roam the city which is suffering from this mysterious virus epidemic. The main course of action would be to scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and battle against large groups of these infected. The latest news about the game is that Techland has updated Dying Light and Dying Light The Following – Enhanced Edition to version 1.33 and 1.27 respectively. Techland is also going to release another DLC bundle on 25th February before the 6th Anniversary of the game.

Dying Light Patch Notes 1.32

The pre-patch notes of the Dying Light update 1.32 adds new weapons, brand new outfits, a new type of live event, and there are a few bug fixes as well. Techland has yet to roll out the full patch notes for an update and when they do, there should definitely be an announcement before they decide to share the full details of the patch.

Added new weapons and blueprints

Added new outfits

A new type of live event added

Minor bug fixes

That “new type of live event” is something that could be announced anytime today or even a few days later and this will be linked to the game’s 6th year anniversary. The previous Dying Light update had added two different bundles to the game, one of them was free but the other one was being sold for $4.45. The content saw some new Dying Light weapons as well.

Dying Light – Ox Warrior Bundle

Dying Light – Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle

The content that was included in the game are as follows: Ox Cannon – a custom single-shot shotgun with a chance to set enemies on fire Ox Warrior skin – a themed player skin celebrating the Year of the Ox Two “Raider of Harran” outfits: “Björn the Warrior” and “Björn the Berserker” Two two-handed heavy axes: Ragnarök and Ashes of Ragnarök Two one-handed swords: The Aesir and The Fiery Aesir Two shields: Asgard’s Protector and Asgard’s Wall of Fire “Reinen” buggy skin.



