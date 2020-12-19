Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Research Tasks And Rewards; Know All Details

Developed and published by Niantic, Pokemon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game for iOS and Android devices. The game has welcomed the Galarian Mr Mime in the game and it is definitely going to inspire some cool Pokémon to be attracted to Incense. This event has started from yesterday that is December 18, 2020, Friday at 10:00 a.m. and it will last until Monday, December 21, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks and rewards. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks and rewards

In Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Research, there are in total of 5 stages with 3 tasks in each. After completing each stage, players will be eligible for receiving some exciting rewards. Below is the list of all Galarian Mr Mime Research rewards and tasks as per every stage:

Stage 1 Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks

Catch 15 Ice Type Pokémon – Snorunt encounter

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Vulpix encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 3 Incense

Stage 1 Galarian Mr Mime Research Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, and a Jynx encounter

Stage 2 Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks

Catch 15 Pokémon – Jigglypuff encounter

Spin a Poké Stop or Gym – Whismur encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 3,000 XP

Stage 2 Galarian Mr Mime Research Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, and a Chimecho encounter

Stage 3 Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks

Catch 15 Psychic-Type Pokémon – 30 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 3 Premium Battle Passes

Power up Pokémon 3 times – 3,000 XP

Stage 3 Galarian Mr Mime Research Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, and a Galarian Mr Mime encounter

Stage 4 Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks

Earn a Heart with your Buddy – 30 Mr Mime Candy

Earn a Candy walking your Buddy – 30 Mr Mime Candy

Evolve a Galarian Mr Mime – 3,000 XP

Stage 4 Galarian Mr Mime Research Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Glacial Lure Module, and a Galarian Mr Mime encounter

Stage 5 Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Stage 5 Galarian Mr Mime Research Rewards: 3 Super Incubators, 3 Star Pieces, and the Mime Pose for your trainer

Galarian Mr Mime Research Total Rewards: 18,000 XP, 8,000 Stardust, 60 Mr Mime Candy, 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Poffin, 2 Glacial Lures, 3 Incense, 3 Star Pieces, 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Exclusive Trainer Pose, encounters with Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, Snorunt, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo, and most importantly 2 Galarian Mr Mime encounters.

