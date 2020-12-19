Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Research Tasks And Rewards; Know All Details

Quick links:
Developed and published by Niantic, Pokemon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game for iOS and Android devices. The game has welcomed the Galarian Mr Mime in the game and it is definitely going to inspire some cool Pokémon to be attracted to Incense. This event has started from yesterday that is December 18, 2020, Friday at 10:00 a.m. and it will last until Monday, December 21, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Galarian Mr Mime Research tasks and rewards. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
In Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Research, there are in total of 5 stages with 3 tasks in each. After completing each stage, players will be eligible for receiving some exciting rewards. Below is the list of all Galarian Mr Mime Research rewards and tasks as per every stage:
Galarian Mr Mime Research Total Rewards: 18,000 XP, 8,000 Stardust, 60 Mr Mime Candy, 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Poffin, 2 Glacial Lures, 3 Incense, 3 Star Pieces, 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Exclusive Trainer Pose, encounters with Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, Snorunt, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo, and most importantly 2 Galarian Mr Mime encounters.
