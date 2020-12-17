Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Event: Know All About This Event Here

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime Event

The Galarian Mr. Mime has arrived and it is definitely going to inspire some cool and melodious Pokémon to be attracted to Incense. This event is going to start from Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday and will run through December 21, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Niantic has mentioned that the players can enjoy the following features, whether or not they have a ticket for the Galarian Mr. Mime Special Research story event.

Features Pokémon such as Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat, Cubchoo, and more will be attracted to Incense more frequently! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Cubchoo!

Bonuses Incense will be more effective at attracting Pokémon Incense activated during the event will last for three hours



Pokemon Go Update

The latest update in Pokemon Go fixes a sticky bug that caused the users’ Pokeball to stick mid-air on the screen when they catch a Pokemon. The update also fixed an issue due to which the Team GO Rocket kept their Strange Egg instead of dropping it because the user had no more storage space in their inventory.

Along with all these fixes, there is also a new loading screen

The Tag option has been moved to above the Favorite option.

Event tickets can also now be purchased even if your Bag is full.

Pokemon Go updates for the month of December 2020.

December 14, 2020 Pokémon GO partners with Starbucks in Select Asia Markets

December 14, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2020 with the holiday- and ice-themed Pokémon!

December 11, 2020 Where’s that cold air coming from? What’s that tapping noise?

December 10, 2020 Let’s watch The Game Awards 2020 together!

December 10, 2020 Regirock, Registeel, and Regice will be back in raids during different weekends in December!

December 9, 2020 Raid Battle–reward and Egg-management tests happening soon

December 8, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!

December 7, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!



