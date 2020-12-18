Where To Get Small Egg In WoW? What Is It Used For And More; Know Details

World of Warcraft has a massive player base around the world with several interesting interfaces in which players have to collect ingredients to create important items. One of such ingredients is Small Egg in WoW which players have to search in the game. However, this ingredient is making many players wonder about "where to get Small Egg in WoW?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where to get Small Egg in WoW?

A Small Egg is needed to craft the Gingerbread Cookie for the WoW Classic Feast of Winter Veil quest Treats for Greatfather Winter. A Small Egg drops off birds under level 20. You can find these birds or Wildkins in several places such as the Azuremyst Isle, Darkshore, Eversong Woods, Loch Modan, Mulgore, Redridge Mountains, Teldrassil, and Westfall. Here you will be able to spot the nests with Small Eggs in them.

The best places to farm for Small Eggs are:

Silvermyst Isle: the Owlkin there are tightly clumped, respawn extremely quickly and have a drop rate upwards of 75%.

Eversong Woods: the Dragonhawk in the various Sanctums drop up to 3 Eggs on nearly every kill, are low level, and can be found huddled near each other. Eggs are very quick and easy to get in this place.

What is Small Egg in WoW?

Small Egg in WoW is used as an ingredient to make several items. These items are used to equip the characters or complete a mission. We have listed below all the things that are made using Small Egg as an ingredient, have a look.

Herb Baked Egg - Made using only Small Egg.

- Made using only Small Egg. Gingerbread Cookie - Made by using Small Egg and Holiday Spices.

- Made by using Small Egg and Holiday Spices. Winter Veil Egg Nog - Made by using Small Egg, Holiday Spices, Holiday Spirits and Ice Cold Milk

- Made by using Small Egg, Holiday Spices, Holiday Spirits and Ice Cold Milk Delicious Chocolate Cake - Made by using 8 Small Egg, 4 Ice Cold Milk, 3 Mageroyal, 8 Simple Flour, 4 Mild Spices, and 1 Flask of Stormwind Tawny.

