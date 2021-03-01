Pokemon Go Glalie: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Ice-type Pokemon?

Glalie is an Ice-type Pokemon that evolves from Snorunt. It is weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Frost Breath & Avalanche. The Pokedex tells that Glalie has a body made of rock, which it hardens by using an armor of ice. This Pokemon has the ability to freeze moisture in the atmosphere into any shape it desires.

Also read | Fortnite To Collaborate With DC Comics To Bring In A New Batman Skin

Pokemon Go Glalie Best Moveset

Also read | What Does Trial Mean In Cold War Multiplayer? Details About Cold War Free Access Week

Glalie is an Ice-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2380, an attack of 162, defence of 162 and 190 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Hoenn region of Generation 3. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves and gets boosted by Snow weather. Its best moves are Ice Shard and Avalanche (12.09 DPS). As of now, a total of 3 Pokemon are in the Snorunt family. Glalie evolution is from Snorunt and it costs 100 Candy. Here is a list of some of the other best movesets of Glalie:

Ice Shard + Avalanche - DPS => 12.09

Frost Breath + Avalanche - DPS => 11.25

Frost Breath + Shadow Ball - DPS => 10.84

Ice Shard + Shadow Ball - DPS => 10.22

Frost Breath + Gyro Ball - DPS => 8.60

Ice Shard + Gyro Ball - DPS => 8.30

Glalie Statistics

Base stats Attack - 162 Defence - 162 Stamina - 190

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 902 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,203 Level 30 Max wild - 1,805 Level 40 2,105

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,504 Level 35 (wild) - 1,955

Max HP Level 40 - 162

Size Height - 1.5 m Weight - 256.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 6% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



The latest Pokemon Go update news is about the upcoming New Team GO Rocket Special Research. The villain is known as Giovanni and his Grunts are up to no good again and they have now obtained more Shadow Pokémon, including a Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Early investigations into Giovanni’s movements suggest that he is going to use these Shadow Legendary Pokémon at different times.

March 2021: Shadow Articuno

April 2021: Shadow Zapdos

May 2021: Shadow Moltres

This started on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. local time. Playing through this Season’s new Team GO Rocket Special Research will grant the players a Super Rocket Radar.

Also read | Genshin Impact Treats Fans With Hu Tao Trailer, "Scared Yet?"

Also read | Harley Quinn Skin To Be Released In Fortnite With The DC Comics Collaboration