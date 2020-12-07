Pokemon Go Guide: Learn How To Evolve Eevee In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go soon became one of the most played handheld games. The game brings the nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of the Pokemon Trainer. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many have asked how to Evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go.

Also read: What Is Fletchling In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The New Kalos Region

Also read: Where To Find Froakie In Pokemon Go? Here's How To Catch This Water-type Pokemon

How to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go?

Eevee has been one of the most popular pokemon due to its evolutions. Eevee has a number of evolutions that players can get, depending on the way they try and evolve their Pokemon in the game. Players can either try giving Eevee one of the elemental stones to evolve it into Flareon, Jolteon or Vaporeon depending on the elemental stone the player gives to Eevee. There is another way players have found how to evolve Eevee Pokemon Go very easily, learn how to evolve Eevee Pokemon Go below:

Rename Eevee as Linnea to evolve into leaf-type Leafeon

Rename Eevee as Rea to evolve into ice-type Glaceon

Rename Eevee as Sakura to evolve into psychic-type Espeon

Rename Eevee as Tamao to evolve into Dark-type Umbreon

Rename Eevee as Rainer to evolve into water-type Vaporeon

Rename Eevee as Sparky to evolve into lightning-type Jolteon

Rename Eevee as Pyro to evolve into fire-type Flareon

This method just needs the player to rename Eevee into one of these names and the pokemon will evolve to the desired form. This method can only be used once on one pokemon so players should be sure of which Eevee they want to evolve. There are also other ways players can evolve Eevee:

They can give Eevee Mossy Lure to evolve it into Leafeon

They can give Eevee Glacial Lure to evolve it into Glaceon

For Umbreon or Espeon players will have to walk with Eevee as a buddy for 10KM and earn 2 candies in the process. If the players then decide to evolve the pokemon during the day Eevee will evolve into Espeon and if the players decide to evolve Eevee in the night, it will evolve to Umbreon.

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: What Is The Tag Feature In Pokemon Go? Here' How To Use This New Feature Added By NIantic

Also read: Pokemon Go Chespin Evolution Update: Find Out The Details About This Event