Where To Find Froakie In Pokemon Go? Here's How To Catch This Water-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. After the launch of the Kalos region, players are trying to catch the new Pokemon that have been added. Recently, they are asking where to find Froakie in Pokemon Go and how to catch him. So to help them out, we have listed all the information that can answer the question of where to find Froakie in Pokemon Go.

Where to find Froakie in Pokemon Go?

Froakie is a water-type Pokemon and the players will need to search in areas related to the type of Pokemon. It is not a huge task to capture Froakie in this game but looking at the correct places for this Pokemon is a must. This Pokemon was added with the new Kalos region update that has just been launched in Pokemon Go. Froakie can be spotted in the wild just like any other Pokemon but it prefers to say in places near water habitats as its home. To catch Froakie, the players need to search for places like beaches, lakes, rivers, and similar places. The weather also plays an important role in the Pokemon spawn. So for example, rains will certainly improve the probability of finding Froakie in the game. If you are not able to catch this Pokemon, the players can even get it by hatching any 5 Km egg.

More about Pokemon Go

We hope you stocked up on Poké Balls, Trainers! Beginning today, Pokémon originally found in Kalos—the region where Mega Evolution was first discovered—are appearing in Pokémon GO! pic.twitter.com/ziBNqpQvwE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 2, 2020

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for additional in-game items.

Apart from their console games, the makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtube handles. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website.

