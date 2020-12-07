What Is The Tag Feature In Pokemon Go? Here' How To Use This New Feature Added By NIantic

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. After the launch of the Kalos region, players are trying to catch the new Pokemons and are using the number of new features that have been added. Recently, they are asking what is the Tag feature in Pokemon Go and how to use this feature. So to help them out, we have listed all the information that can answer the question. Read more about Pokemon.

Also Read | What Is XL Candy In Pokemon GO? How To Get The XL Candy After Reaching Level 40?

Also Read | Season Of Celebration Pokemon GO Spawns: New Pokemon Creatures To Appear In Wild

Pokemon Go Tag feature

Pokemon GO maker shave been adding a lot of new features to their game continuously. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are asking questions like what is the Tag feature in Pokemon Go and how to use the Pokemon Go tag feature. Makers have shared a number of details about the same on their official website. So to help you guys out, we have listed all the steps and information listed on Niantic’s official website. Read more to know about the Pokemon Go tag feature.

How to create a New Pokémon Tag?

From the Tags page, tap the Plus button.

Fill out the name of this new tag and select the background color of your choice.

Tap Done.

Tap the Add Pokémon button on your new tag’s page.

Tap the Pokémon you would like to add to this tag to select them.

Tap Select to apply your new tag to the selected Pokémon.

How to manage and filter Pokémon Tag?

In Map View, tap the Main Menu button.

Tap the Pokémon button.

Tap the Tags header on the upper left

How to manage a Pokémon’s Tags?

From the Map View, tap the Main Menu button.

Tap the Pokémon button.

Select a Pokémon from your collection that has a tag.

Tap any of the tags on the Pokémon below its HP bar or tap Tags from the Pokémon action menu.

From this menu you are able to remove the tag, add another tag to the Pokémon, or see all Pokémon with that tag in your Pokémon collection.

More about Pokemon Go

A collaboration event with Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will start on December 14! Encounter Shiny Celebi in a limited-time Special Research story, and Jessie and James return to #PokemonGO. #PokemonMoviehttps://t.co/DiLPVo8pr9 pic.twitter.com/gtfsQ9DR3n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 3, 2020

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

All data has been taken from Niantic official website

Also Read | What Is Fletchling In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The New Kalos Region

Also Read | Where To Find Froakie In Pokemon Go? Here's How To Catch This Water-type Pokemon