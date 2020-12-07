Pokemon Go Chespin Evolution Update: Find Out The Details About This Event

Quick links:
Pokémon Go is a mobile game which was developed and published by Niantic which collaborated with The Pokémon Company in 2016 to create this game for iOS and Android devices. Pokemon Go is a major part of the Pokémon franchise and is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Since release, there has been a lot of updates which include new Pokemon additions. This time it is a Pokemon named Chespin. Continue reading to find out about the Pokemon Go Chespin update and more.
Almost all of the Pokemons who were originally discovered in all the regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have appeared in Pokémon GO. Now with the latest update of December 2, Pokemons who were originally discovered in the region of Kalos where Mega Evolution was first discovered are also going to appear in the world of Pokémon GO. There is an event which was launched on this date to celebrate their arrival and the players will be able to take part in a special event.
