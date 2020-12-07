Pokemon Go Chespin Evolution Update: Find Out The Details About This Event

Pokémon Go is a mobile game which was developed and published by Niantic which collaborated with The Pokémon Company in 2016 to create this game for iOS and Android devices. Pokemon Go is a major part of the Pokémon franchise and is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Since release, there has been a lot of updates which include new Pokemon additions. This time it is a Pokemon named Chespin. Continue reading to find out about the Pokemon Go Chespin update and more.

Pokemon Go Chespin Evolution

Almost all of the Pokemons who were originally discovered in all the regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have appeared in Pokémon GO. Now with the latest update of December 2, Pokemons who were originally discovered in the region of Kalos where Mega Evolution was first discovered are also going to appear in the world of Pokémon GO. There is an event which was launched on this date to celebrate their arrival and the players will be able to take part in a special event.

The Date and time for this event Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends. The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.



