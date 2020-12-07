Pokemon Go Guide: Learn Where To Find Fennekin In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go became one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic memories of everyone’s favorite anime and puts the players in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. The game has been designed in a way where players can actually head out of their house and search for Pokemon to catch throughout the world. Players sometimes find themselves trying to look for certain Pokemon to add to their collection. Recently, players have been asking where to find Fennekin in Pokemon Go.

Where to find Fennekin in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go update has added the starters of the Kalos region to the game. These starters include Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie. Out of these 3, the most popular one is Fennekin and this one is a fire-type Pokemon. Pokemon Go Fennekin can be caught like any other Pokemon in the game, players need to look for Fennekin out in the wild.

To improve their chances players can use lure on their nearby Pokestops and hope for the Pokemon to wander in being attracted to the lure. Players can also use the help of eggs to get their hands on Pokemon Go Fennekin. The 5KM Eggs have the odds of hatching any of the 3 Kalos region starter Pokemons.

We hope you stocked up on Poké Balls, Trainers! Beginning today, Pokémon originally found in Kalos—the region where Mega Evolution was first discovered—are appearing in Pokémon GO! pic.twitter.com/ziBNqpQvwE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 2, 2020

The first evolution to Fennekin is Braxien and the final evolution of the Pokemon is Delphox. None of the evolutions of Fennekin can be caught in the wild, players will have to get their hands on Fennekin and then evolve that Pokemon to its next stages.

Players won't be behind Fennekin just to add it to their Pokemon Go collection. The game also has an event going on called Kalos Celebration Research Tasks and catching Fennekin is one of the four tasks that players need to complete during this event. Completing all tasks of the event will reward the players with 30 Mega Charizard Energy.

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

