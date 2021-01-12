Pokemon Go Herdier: How To Catch This Pokemon And Complete The Unova Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. After the launch of the Kalos region, players are trying to catch the new Pokemons and are using the number of new features that have been added. Recently, they are asking how to catch Herdier in Pokemon Go. So to help them out, we have listed all the information that can answer the question. Read more about Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go: How to catch Herdier?

Pokemon GO makers have been adding a lot of new features to their game continuously. They recently added a new Unova Collection challenge and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are asking questions like how to catch Herdier in Pokemon Go and where to find one. We have found the answer to this question and have mentioned it in our guide about Pokemon Go. Read more to know how to catch Herdier in Pokemon Go.

Unova Collection challenge has been released and the players have been asking a lot of questions related to it. To complete these challenges, specific the players are required to catch some Pokemons in the game. Pokemon Go Herdier is one of the most searched terms in the gaming community because of the same. The players need to catch this Pokemon to complete the Unova Collection challenge. It also means that trading, egg hatching, or evolution to Herdier will not count. The players will need to search for the Pokemon in the natural habitat and roam throughout the map. The technique they can try is by using an Incense and stand by a PokeStop with a Lure attached. Apart from that, we have also attached a popular Youtube video about the same. Read more

More about Pokemon Go

The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

