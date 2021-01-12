Pokemon GO Frillish: How To Get Frillish In Pokemon GO? How To Evolve It?

Pokemon Go is one of the most successful video games available on mobile devices. Developed and published by Niantic, the augmented reality game has been one of the most discussed video games in the world of online gaming. Niantic has been constantly bringing new features and content to the game to engage its player base. Game developers have also introduced various celebratory events in-game, to introduce new and rare Pokemon species to the fans. Now, Pokemon GO fans have a chance a catch another interesting Pokemon creature in the game.

Frillish has debuted in Pokemon GO

Frillish has arrived in Pokemon GO, allowing trainers a great opportunity to catch this ghost-water type of Pokemon. It comes from the Unova region and it is one of the most sought after Pokemon creatures right now. This is the first time that players can catch a Frillish in the game. So, if you are a collection-oriented player, this is the best time to get a hold of it.

How to get Frillish in Pokemon GO?

Frillish has been added to Pokemon GO as part of the Go Battle League Season which has been running for a few months. Frillish will be available as a guaranteed reward in the game once you hit Rank 20. Trainers will be able to encounter this Pokemon on the rewards tracks for higher ranks as well.

Frillish evolution

Once you have caught a Frillish in Pokemon GO, you can also evolve it into a Jellicent. It is a kind of Jellyfish that can be a formidable contender who has various defenses. You can evolve a Frillish into a Jellicent by spending 50 candies.

Niantics has recently shared the complete schedule for the GO Battle League Season 6 on its Pokemon GO Blog page. Here's a look:

The Great League will run from Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8).

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8).

The Master League, its Premier Cup, Master League Classic, and a to-be-announced special cup will run from Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). We’ll share the details of how this cup will work in a later update.

All three leagues and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8).

The Kanto Cup will run from Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). The CP limit for this cup will be 1,500, and only Pokemon with a Pokedex number between 001 and 151 will be allowed. During this period, your rating will be unaffected.

Image credits: Niantic