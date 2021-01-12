How To Catch Shiny Ferroseed In Pokemon Go? A Step-by-step Instruction Guide

In the world of online gaming, Pokemon Go has been a powerful one for a long time. Also, it is the most talked-about game in the online gaming community. In this post, we are going to look at the steps involved in how to catch Shiny Ferroseed in Pokemon Go, what is Pokemon Go and more.

Pokemon Go is an interesting mobile game that is released in 2016. It is based on augmented reality and with every major update, it continues to refine itself in order to reach a new fanbase. One of the cool features that attract so many people towards this game is its in-game events.

What these events do to the players is that it will give them new tasks to complete and fresh content to look forward to every time a new update is released. The company behind this game, Niantic, has recently released this Unova Celebration event. It allows players to discover and catch new shiny species. There are so many species you can catch during the game, But one question is constantly raised in the gaming community is how to catch Shiny Ferroseed in Pokemon Go. This is what precisely we are going to learn about in the coming section.

How to catch Shiny Ferroseed in Pokemon Go?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, there are several in-game events conducted in Pokemon Go and currently, there is an Unova collection event taking place and the players are tasked with catching a certain amount of Gen 5 Pokemon. And one among them happens to be Ferroseed. Niantic increased its spawn rate in the Pokemon Go game due to the fact that the Ferroseed is a part of the Unova collection event. Other than that, the chances of you getting a Ferroseed is much higher than usual. Although this is great news, you should try to get the Shiny spawn rate as soon as possible, because the event will last only up to January 10th.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to hatch the Shiny Ferroseed in an egg for this Pokemon Go event. Yet there is another way you can encounter one. If you are lucky and you get the field research task where you have to hatch two eggs, you’ll encounter the Shiny Ferroseed. It is easy to find out whether it’s a Shiny one because the spikes on it are in bright blue rather than green.

Pokemon Go update on Shiny Ferroseed

We hope that we have presented you with a clear view of how to catch the Shiny Ferroseed in Pokemon Go. In our experience, this event from Niantic is the best they have released in 2021. In fact, it is getting significant recognition in a very short span of time. Having said that, here is the list of Pokemon you need to catch in order to complete the Unova celebration event.