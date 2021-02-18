Pokemon Go: How To Catch Bulbasaur? A Complete Step-by-step Guide

Bulbasaur is part of a Pokemon let’s go starter challenge. In this challenge, you need to catch Bulbasaur along with Charmander and Squirtle. Bulbasaur is also gifted to you as you progress in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to catch Bulbasaur in Pokemon Go, what is Bulbasaur, Bulbasaur best moveset and more.

Bulbasaur is a starter Pokemon. It is a Grass, Poison-type Pokémon from the Kanto region. It evolves into Ivysaur when fed 25 candies and its final evolution is Venusaur. It is week to fire, ice, flying, and psychic moves. In the upcoming section, we are going to look at how to catch Bulbasaur in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Bulbasaur in Pokemon Go?

Bulbasaur is available to be caught in the wild. If you want to catch Bulbasaur, go to a place where there is thick forests or parks. They can rarely be found in Pokestops. To catch a Bulbasaur, simply search for the nests where you can find 2KM eggs. Once you find a nest, grab a 2KM egg and Hatch it. after you complete hatching, you'll be able to get a Bulbasaur. Please remember this. nests are places where you can find Bulbasaur 2KM eggs.

There is 1/14 chance of you finding and catching a Bulbasaur in a Pokestop. So, always look for a Bulbasaur in thick forests and nearby parks. Many players reported that they have found and caught their first Bulbasaur generally in smallish parks. There is a specific reason why Bulbasaur is very hard to catch. A critical thing is that Bulbasaur is the first Gen Pokemon. Many Pokemon types have moved on to the second Gen, and even some of them reached sixth Gen. But in the case of Bulbasaur, it’s still stuck in the first Gen and the updated version of the Bulbasaur isn’t going to arrive anytime soon. So, we leave the choice with you. If you really want to catch Bulbasaur, then go for it!. And if you are able to catch one, then you can be sure that you are a very good player!

Pokemon Go Bulbasaur evolution

Bulbasaur best moveset

We hope that we've given you a clear overview of how to catch Bulbasaur in Pokemon Go. It is a pretty simple task to complete. kindly remember that you have to build a catch combo or several of them to catch Bulbasaur in Pokemon Go and add it to your Pokedex. Although your chances of catching one is pretty less, you can use the above-mentioned steps to complete this activity successfully. All the very best!