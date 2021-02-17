Pokemon Go Venosaur: Know All About This Absolute Beast Of A Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the biggest and most popular handheld games to date. It is one of the first few games that uses the real world as the game world too. Players need to get out of their couches and venture out in the wild to catch new and exciting Pokemon. The game really gives the players the feel of being a Pokemon Trainer with new Pokemon Targets for each day. Numerous players are inquisitive about Pokemon Go Venosaur.

Pokemon Go Venosaur

Venosaur is one of the beasts from the Kanto region, the first generation of Pokemon. It is the last, gigantic stage of evolution for Bulbasaur and that is why Venosaur evolution doesn’t exist. Venosaur is a huge green-colored Pokemon with a massive tree-like Flower on the top of its head.

For players that are trying to find Pokemon to win battles for them, Venosaur is the correct pick. Apart from its massive size, Venosaur has some devastating attacks and can absolutely Pummel the enemy it is facing. Players can also find a shiny edition of Venosaur in Pokemon Go too. To be the best with this Pokemon, the players need to get well versed with certain details such as Venosaur best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Venosaur stats below:

Pokémon GO Venosaur is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3075, 198 attack, 189 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Venusaur is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type moves. Venusaur is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Venosaur best moveset is Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant (15.75 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

