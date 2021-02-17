Nintendo Direct 2021 Leaks, Event Start Time And Live Stream Details

Nintendo is all set to host a new Nintendo Direct presentation to talk about the latest updates and new games coming to Switch. This is clearly one of the highly anticipated events from Nintendo, with more and more speculations circling the air around what's to come. There have also been endless rumours surrounding the upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch, however, the company hasn't offered any confirmation.

Nintendo Direct start time

The Nintendo Direct 2021 presentation will kick off on February 17 at 10 PM GMT / 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. So make sure you tune in for new information on upcoming Nintendo titles. Nintendo has confirmed that the live stream will run for about 50 minutes, which is considerably longer compared to other Nintendo Direct presentations we have had recently. The presentation will feature updates on Super Smash Bros Ultimate and other titles arriving on the Nintendo Switch console in coming months.

Speaking of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, there have been a few Nintendo Direct rumours suggesting that there a new DLC character could be announced for the crossover fighting game during the show. It is also likely that Nintendo will give fans more updates on New Pokemon Snap, an upcoming first-person simulation game from Bandai Namco Studios that is set to feature rail shooter style gameplay mechanics. The video game has been scheduled to arrive on Switch on April 30. Fans can also hear more about Breath of The Wild 2, along with a release date. The company is also expected to have a bunch of other surprises around upcoming games for the console.

Nintendo Direct leaks

There have been some Nintendo Direct leaks online suggesting that a number of remastered Zelda games could come to Nintendo Switch. There was another leak Nintendo Direct leak which claimed that there could be several new games arriving on the gaming console.

The upcoming Nintendo Direct 2021 event will go live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. For your convenience, we have also embedded the video here.

Image credits: StereoPhotoTYP | Unsplash