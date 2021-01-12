Pokemon Go Primeape Best Moveset: Check Out This Detailed Guide On Primeape

The Pokedex entry for Primeape says that when Primeape becomes furious, its blood circulation is boosted. In turn, its muscles are made even stronger. However, it also becomes much less intelligent at the same time. Here. you will find out everything there is to know about this Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Primeape Best Moveset

Primeape is a Fighting-type Pokemon who possesses a max CP of 2586, 207 attack, 138 defence and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. Originally this Pokemon was found in the Kanto region (Generation 1). The types against which Primeape is weak are Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves. Primeape's best moves are Counter and Cross Chop (12.87 DPS). In terms of Primeape evolution, it evolves from Mankey. Here are all the base stats and other information for this Pokemon in Pokemon Go:

Base stats Attack - 207 Defence - 138 Stamina - 163

Max CP Level 15 (Research encounters) - 980 Level 20 (Max hatched / raids) - 1,307 Level 30 (Max wild) - 1,961 Level 40 - 2,288

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,634 Level 35 (wild) - 2,124

Max HP Level 40 - 140

Size Height - 1 m Weight - 32 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 6% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional Primeape Statistics

Generation - Generation 1

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 6%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 1.0 m

Pokédex Weight - 32.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 2

Bonus Stardust on capture - 200

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Shiny Primeape, normal and event-specific sprites that include in-game may also sometimes have unreleased versions and different genders of this Pokémon. Primeape Weakness depends upon what type of Pokemon it itself if. So since Primeape comes under the category of Fighting-type Pokémon, this makes it weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. Some of the best and strongest Pokémon that can be used for defeating Primeape are:

Mewtwo,

Deoxys (Attack),

Alakazam,

Yveltal,

Espeon.

