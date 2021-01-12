Pokemon Go Primeape Best Moveset: Check Out This Detailed Guide On Primeape

Quick links:
The Pokedex entry for Primeape says that when Primeape becomes furious, its blood circulation is boosted. In turn, its muscles are made even stronger. However, it also becomes much less intelligent at the same time. Here. you will find out everything there is to know about this Pokemon in Pokemon Go.
Primeape is a Fighting-type Pokemon who possesses a max CP of 2586, 207 attack, 138 defence and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. Originally this Pokemon was found in the Kanto region (Generation 1). The types against which Primeape is weak are Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves. Primeape's best moves are Counter and Cross Chop (12.87 DPS). In terms of Primeape evolution, it evolves from Mankey. Here are all the base stats and other information for this Pokemon in Pokemon Go:
Shiny Primeape, normal and event-specific sprites that include in-game may also sometimes have unreleased versions and different genders of this Pokémon. Primeape Weakness depends upon what type of Pokemon it itself if. So since Primeape comes under the category of Fighting-type Pokémon, this makes it weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. Some of the best and strongest Pokémon that can be used for defeating Primeape are:
