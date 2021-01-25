Pokemon Go: How To Catch Flaaffy? A Complete Step By Step Guide

As you all know, Pokemon Go is an augmented reality-based game and it is developed by Niantic. Since its release in 2016, it's taking the mobile gaming industry by storm. In this post, we are going to look at how to catch Flaaffy in Pokemon GO, what is Flaaffy and more.

From the date of its release, there have been so many additions and events to Pokemon Go. And there is no doubt that those additions and events are a big hit among players. If you are wondering what is Pokemon Flaaffy and how to catch Flaaffy, no worries! We have a perfect solution for you. In the coming sections, we’ll have a closer look at what is Pokemon Flaaffy and how to catch Flaaffy in Pokemon Go.

Flaaffy is an electric type Pokemon. It is the first evolved version of Mareep. When you evolve either Mareep or a Shiny Mareep, the first thing you’ll get is the Pokemon Flaaffy. You can find the Pokemon Flaaffy in the Johto region. It is a Gen 2 Pokemon. It is vulnerable to ground type moves. Flaaffy can be most active in the rainy weather. And Pokemon Go Flaaffy's best movesets are thunderbolt and tackle.

How to catch Flaaffy in Pokemon Go?

Actually, if you have a Mareep or a Shiny Mareep, then getting a Flaaffy isn’t going to be a big problem. To get a Flaaffy, you can feed 25 candies to a Mareep and it evolves into a Flaaffy. The same way, if you want Flaaffy to evolve as Ampharos, then you can feed 100 candies to a Flaaffy. In the entire Pokemon Go game, this is the easiest task you’ll get.

Flaaffy evolution

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Flaaffy can be evolved as Ampharos by feeding 100 candies. This is the only form of evolution available for Flaaffy. Having said that, there are two types of Flaaffy available namely Shiny and Shadow Flaaffy. Apart from that, there is Flaaffy available in both male and female versions.

We hope that we’ve given you a clear understanding of how to catch Flaaffy in Pokemon Go and how to evolve it. It is pretty easier than you think. Probably this is the easiest activity you’ll get in the entire Johto event. After evolving Flaaffy, you'll move to the next level, the Ampharos raid. You will definitely enjoy it for sure!