Pokemon Go Shiny Dratini: Find Out How To Catch Shiny Dratini And More Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who’s gotta catch’em all who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many players are wondering how to catch Shiny Dratini.

How to catch Shiny Dratini?

Dratini is one of the best Pokemon from the Kanto region that players can hope for and Shiny Dratini is an even more rare occurrence. Shiny Dratini can be a strong pokemon to have when facing gyms and other trainers. Shiny Dratini Evolution is Shiny Dragonite, Dragonite is one of the most iconic Pokemon thanks to its appearance in the early Pokemon series so having this pokemon will have sentimental value for many players. Here’s how to catch Pokemon Go Shiny Dratini:

The way to get Pokemon Go Shiny Dratini is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shiny Dratini for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon.

Check out the Stats for Shiny Dratini below:

Pokémon GO Dratini is a Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1136, 119 attack, 91 defense, and 121 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Dratini is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves. Dratini is boosted by Windy weather. Dratini's best moves are Dragon Breath and Aqua Tail (7.42 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

