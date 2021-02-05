Pokemon Go: How To Get Bisharp? A Comprehensive, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is an interesting, popular game based on augmented reality. Since its release in 2016, the game has come a long way. In this post, we are going to look at how to get Bisharp in Pokemon Go, what is Bisharp, Bisharp best moveset and more.

Bisharp is a dark and steel type Pokemon. It has a max CP of 3215, and it was first released in the Unova region. It belongs to the Gen5 family and has a stamina of 163. Bisharp is particularly weak to the fighting, ground, and fire type moves. Bisharp is boosted by or in other words, spawns in the fog and snowy weather. In the coming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Bisharp in Pokemon Go.

How to get Bisharp in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be able to catch Bisharp in Pokemon Go. You will only be able to get it through the evolution of Pawniard. It has got both the normal and the shiny version. In the next section, we’ll learn about how to catch Pawniard and evolve it as Bisharp.

How to catch Pawniard in Pokemon Go and evolve it as Bisharp?

Catching Pawniard is pretty simple. First, fight against the team go rocket leaders and defeat them. Then, get the new 12KM egg. One way to find whether the egg you get is the 12KM one is to look for the red spots on the surface of the egg. If you can see it, then you can be pretty sure that it is the one. After getting the 12KM egg, hatch it and out of it comes the Pawniard. When you have the Pawniard, just feed it 50 candies. Pawniard will automatically evolve itself into a Bisharp.

Bisharp best Moveset

Bisharp is a duel type attacker. It has 4 charged attacks and each one is different in its own right. The best moves for Bisharp are Snarl and Iron Head when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Bisharp evolution