How To Have triplets In BitLife? Complete Guide To Help You With This Life Simulator

BitLife has managed to dominate the gaming community since it was released. The real-life simulations have certainly gotten a lot of gamers attracted to the game's concept. The gamers seem really interested in the game and are even trying to ask questions related to it. We have picked some of those popular questions right here. Read more to know about how to have triplets in BitLife.

How to have triplets in BitLife?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the BitLife- Life Simulator video game. The players have been asking a lot of questions like how to have triplets in BitLife and how old do you need to be to give birth to triplets in BitLife.

The players will need to be above the age of 40 in BitLife. All they need to do is open the Fertility option under Activities and then select the IVF option. This will get the player pregnant. All you need to do is wait then check if you were enough to have triplets in BitLife. This happens to be one of the most effective ways to get triplets in BitLife and the players need to keep repeating this process until they get their triplets. Apart from this, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube. That video will also help you to give birth to triplets in BitLife. We have also managed to gather a lot of information about the popular game BitLife. Read more about BitLife

More about BitLife

BitLife: Life Simulator is a popular game that is known by the name, BitLife. The game is basically a text-based simulator video game that was intended to be played on Apple devices by Candywriter. It manages to use the text-based format in their game and the main objective of the game is to live a digital life without struggles and difficulties. The game has also been filled with a number of cartoons and humorous scenarios to make things even lighter for the players. It was released on September 29, 2018, and was introduced to Android on February 5, 2019.

