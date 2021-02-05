God Of War 1.35 Patch Notes: Performance Experience Advanced For PS5 Players

God Of War is known to be one of the most popular games of all time. The makers have recently managed to get the gamers attention with a recent update for the PS5. Because of this, the players have been asking questions like how to get God Of War PS5 upgrade. To help we have listed all the information about this God Of War 1.35 update. Read more to know about how to get God Of War PS5 upgrade and God Of War patch notes.

God Of War 1.35 Update

The players have recently been talking about the God Of War 1.35 update. Usually, the app starts updating itself as soon as the update is launched until the auto-update option has not been turned off. To get this new update, the players just need to start the update by opening the PS app. They can also log on to the official website of the Playstation Store to download the new update. Apart from this, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer about the same. Read more to know about God Of War patch notes.

God Of War Patch Notes

The PlayStation 5 launch has been an exciting time for everyone here at Santa Monica Studio! We’ve been especially happy to see all the players who have taken advantage of backward compatibility to try out God of War (2018) on the new hardware; as well as those who have picked up the game for the first time through the PlayStation Plus Collection! Since then, our team has been working on a video graphics mode option that will enable players to get the most out of the increased performance capabilities of the PlayStation 5.

On the PlayStation 4 Pro version of God of War (2018), you have a choice between two graphics modes: one that favours performance and one that favours resolution. Coming to you tomorrow on February 2nd, we will be releasing a free patch that replaces the current video graphics mode option with a new default setting that will offer the best of both performance and resolution to our PlayStation 5 players!

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the #PS5 is out now!



PS5 users can download the free update for a new video graphics mode that syncs to 60 FPS with 4K Checkerboard Resolution on your 4K display device!

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE EXPERIENCE

Syncs to 60 FPS

4K Checkerboard Resolution*

2160p*

You can go back to the original PlayStation 4 ‘Favor Resolution’ video graphics mode at any time by selecting Original Performance Experience, which will offer 4K Checkerboard Resolution* synced to 30 FPS. For the latest news from Santa Monica Studio, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook! *4K display device required

