Pokemon Go Ivysaur: Check Out Ivysaur's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Pokemon Go is a handheld game that has grown in popularity over the years. It constantly provides new updates with content for the players to be occupied with. This new content involves, new pokemon to collect, new events to complete, new rewards to collect, and more. The main aim of the game is for the players to find, catch and battle Pokemon. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Ivysaur.

Pokemon Go Ivysaur

Ivysaur is one of the main Pokemon from the Kanto region, which is the first generation of Pokemon. It has evolved from one of the starters of this region, Bulbasaur. Ivysaur evolution is Venosaur who is one of the big 3 evolutions of the starter Pokemon. Ivysaur evolution costs 100 candies to perform.

Ivysaur is one of the strong Pokemons in the game, and every player should try and find one for their collection of Pokemons in the game. Ivysaur can also be a good addition to the battling roster of the players and can really get the players out of some sticky situations. This Pokemon is best used when the players learn Ivysaur best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Here are the Pokemon Go Ivysaur stats:

Pokémon GO Ivysaur is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1921, 151 attack, 143 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Ivysaur is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type moves. Ivysaur is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Ivysaur best moveset is Vine Whip and Power Whip (11.39 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

